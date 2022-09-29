SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Up 23.6% This Week

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $993,152.37 and approximately $132,708.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,261.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.63 or 0.00600329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00255697 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00046892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,553,096,633,449 coins. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

