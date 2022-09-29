SafeCoin Price Tops $0.10 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $104.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00320279 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00131238 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00055060 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00065116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000496 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official website is safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

