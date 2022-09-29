Safemars (SAFEMARS) Trading Down 8% This Week

Safemars (SAFEMARS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Safemars coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Safemars has a total market cap of $10.60 million and approximately $18,571.00 worth of Safemars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safemars has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Safemars

Safemars was first traded on March 14th, 2021. Safemars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Safemars’ official website is www.safemarscrypto.com. Safemars’ official Twitter account is @Safemartians and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Safemars Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SAFEMARS is programmed to reward holders while increasing in both liquidity and value. It applies 4% tax on transactions and 2% goes to holders while 2% is auto-locked to liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safemars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safemars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safemars using one of the exchanges listed above.

