saffron.finance (SFI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $43,228.00

saffron.finance (SFI) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, saffron.finance has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One saffron.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.89 or 0.00219980 BTC on exchanges. saffron.finance has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $43,228.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

saffron.finance Coin Profile

saffron.finance’s total supply is 92,123 coins and its circulating supply is 91,983 coins. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_. saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance.

Buying and Selling saffron.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche.Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire saffron.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase saffron.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

