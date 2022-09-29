Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.25

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 31.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Saga Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Saga Communications has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SGA stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.44. Saga Communications has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $29.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43.

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Saga Communications stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Saga Communications worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

