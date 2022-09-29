Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 986 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $150.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $150.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $144.79 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 176,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,741,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $2,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

