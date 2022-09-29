SALT Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One SALT coin can now be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $24,299.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,089.17 or 0.99698280 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00059104 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00064073 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00080709 BTC.

SALT Coin Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

