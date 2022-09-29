SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
SandRidge Energy Stock Up 7.8 %
NYSE SD opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71. SandRidge Energy has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $29.28.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 65.11% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The firm had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
