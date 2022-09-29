SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

SandRidge Energy Stock Up 7.8 %

NYSE SD opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71. SandRidge Energy has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $29.28.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 65.11% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The firm had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the second quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 28.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 91,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 38.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

