Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €19.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been given a €19.00 ($19.39) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HFG. Barclays set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.94) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €22.52 ($22.98) on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €22.65 ($23.11) and a 12 month high of €97.50 ($99.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of €26.35 and a 200-day moving average of €32.60.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

