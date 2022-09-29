Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Cormark

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

STC stock opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. Sangoma Technologies has a one year low of C$2.53 and a one year high of C$5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.99.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

