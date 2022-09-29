Santiment Network Token One Day Volume Tops $238.00 (SAN)

Santiment Network Token (SAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Santiment Network Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Santiment Network Token has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $238.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Santiment Network Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,272.75 or 0.99970728 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006752 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058728 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010375 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00064093 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00081014 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Coin Profile

SAN is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net.

Santiment Network Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santiment Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santiment Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Santiment Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Santiment Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Santiment Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.