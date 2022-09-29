Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $609.24 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00003472 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $609.24 million and $515,397.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.