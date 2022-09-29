Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $31.00 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of SAR opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $261.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.34. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 31.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saratoga Investment news, Director Steven M. Looney bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,758 shares in the company, valued at $88,463.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 5.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

