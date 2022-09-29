Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,108 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,924 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.9% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $513.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $480.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.22.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.