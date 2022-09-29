Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 2,362 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SO opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average of $74.14. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

