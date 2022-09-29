Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $576.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $659.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $679.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $563.49 and a 52-week high of $853.42.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.50.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

