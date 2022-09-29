Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 1,044 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 152,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.15.

NYSE:KMB opened at $117.18 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.68 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

