Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $148.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.74%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

