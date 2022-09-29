Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $695,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,920 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $42.19 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NEM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.94.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

