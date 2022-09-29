Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $870,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C stock opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.08 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

