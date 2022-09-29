Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 33,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Guggenheim started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.29.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $388.85 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $367.71 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $450.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.