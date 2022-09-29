Scharf Investments LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

V stock opened at $179.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.54. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.83 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

