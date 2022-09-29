Scott W. Kingsmore Acquires 4,000 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Macerich Stock Performance
Macerich stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.96.
Macerich Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.
MAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.
Macerich Company Profile
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.
