Scott W. Kingsmore Acquires 4,000 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Macerich Stock Performance

Macerich stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.