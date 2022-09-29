Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €69.00 ($70.41) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.30 ($68.67) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($80.61) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €51.96 ($53.02) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a 52-week high of €66.02 ($67.37). The business’s 50 day moving average is €56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.76.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

