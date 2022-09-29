Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.58

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.58 and last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 4183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBCF. B. Riley cut their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $90,190.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,109,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $90,190.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

