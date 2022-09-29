Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $192.84 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Seele-N coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $192.84 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Seele-N

SEELE is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 coins. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech.

Seele-N Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

