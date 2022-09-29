Segment Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Shares of COST stock opened at $488.29 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $526.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $216.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

