Segment Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in General Mills by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after acquiring an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,661 shares of company stock valued at $6,264,763 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

GIS opened at $78.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.14 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

