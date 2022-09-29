Segment Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 29.3% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 8.3% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 8.7% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 27,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $4,526,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 55,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.20.

NYSE:CCI opened at $150.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.85 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

