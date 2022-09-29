Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 221 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,513,633,000 after purchasing an additional 310,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after acquiring an additional 828,789 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,018,423,000 after acquiring an additional 34,821 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,156,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,371,664,000 after acquiring an additional 58,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,195,392,000 after acquiring an additional 297,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $230.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.87 and its 200 day moving average is $253.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $227.25 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

