Segment Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VERU. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Veru by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Veru by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Veru by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Veru alerts:

Insider Activity at Veru

In other news, Director Mario Eisenberger sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veru Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on VERU. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Veru Inc. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $24.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $882.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of -0.44.

Veru Profile

(Get Rating)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.