SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of LEDS stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $8.98.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 83.66% and a negative net margin of 50.63%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

