Sentinel Chain Trading Down 4.7% This Week (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (SENC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $217,750.00 and approximately $24,423.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value.The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace.”

