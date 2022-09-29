Sentinel (DVPN) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last Week

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $102,738.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.
Sentinel Coin Profile
Sentinel launched on March 27th, 2021. Sentinel’s total supply is 18,358,025,407 coins and its circulating supply is 11,900,043,227 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.
Sentinel Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.
