SES AI (NYSE:SES) Trading Down 2.8%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95. 1,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,402,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SES AI in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 16,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $88,617.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,517,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,242,213.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 128,754 shares of company stock valued at $626,696 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

