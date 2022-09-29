Shadows (DOWS) Market Capitalization Hits $531,293.00

Shadows (DOWS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Shadows has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $531,293.00 and $28,781.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows’ launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 42,700,000 coins. The official website for Shadows is shadows.link. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shadows

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere.”

