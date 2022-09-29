Shadows Reaches Market Cap of $563,341.00 (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Shadows has a market cap of $563,341.00 and $28,781.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadows coin can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010906 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows’ genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 42,700,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shadows is shadows.link.

Shadows Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

