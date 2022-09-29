Shardus (ULT) Price Tops $0.14

Shardus (ULT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Shardus has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $22,357.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shardus has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Shardus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- MXC (MXC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006319 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00289222 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 94.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Shardus
Shardus (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@Shardus. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
