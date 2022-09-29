Sheesha Finance [BEP20] Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million (SHEESHA)

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] (SHEESHA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Sheesha Finance [BEP20] coin can now be bought for about $18.99 or 0.00097841 BTC on popular exchanges. Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $705,571.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [BEP20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004123 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010907 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Sheesha Finance [BEP20] Coin Profile
Sheesha Finance [BEP20]’s launch date was March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [BEP20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.
Buying and Selling Sheesha Finance [BEP20]
