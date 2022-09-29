Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $385,958.00

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Sheesha Finance [ERC20] coin can now be purchased for $14.96 or 0.00077135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has a market cap of $322,207.93 and approximately $385,958.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Profile

Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s genesis date was March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,543 coins. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Participating in Sheesha Finance is a straightforward approach known as a liquidity generation event. This event allows anyone to participate by contributing ETH/BNB and receiving a portion of Liquidity Provision (LP) tokens in the process. These tokens can be staked and should be for a variety of benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sheesha Finance [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars.

