Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,000 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,941.40 ($35.54).

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL opened at GBX 2,250 ($27.19) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £163.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 544.82. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,226.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,190.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

