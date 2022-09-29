Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,500 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,941.40 ($35.54).

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,232 ($26.97) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of £162.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 544.82. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,226.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,190.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

