Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $244.43 Million

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 29th. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $6.43 billion and approximately $244.43 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu’s launch date was August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,660,489,193,886 coins and its circulating supply is 589,384,814,475,380 coins. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy. Shiba Inu’s official website is shibatoken.com.

Shiba Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIB is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. SHIB token is the project first token and allows users to hold Billions or even Trillions of them. SHIBA INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that claims that 1/2 the tokens have been sent to Vitalik Buterin and the other half were locked to a Uniswap pool and the keys burned.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

