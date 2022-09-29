Shibaken Finance Trading Down 46.5% This Week (SHIBAKEN)

Shibaken Finance (SHIBAKEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, Shibaken Finance has traded 46.5% lower against the dollar. One Shibaken Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shibaken Finance has a total market cap of $267,709.55 and approximately $39,949.00 worth of Shibaken Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010990 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Shibaken Finance Coin Profile
Shibaken Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,155,978,900,000,000 coins. Shibaken Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShibakenFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
