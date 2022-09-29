Shih Tzu Price Tops $0.0000 (SHIH)

Shih Tzu (SHIH) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Shih Tzu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shih Tzu has a market cap of $803,767.00 and approximately $8,348.00 worth of Shih Tzu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shih Tzu has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shih Tzu Profile

Shih Tzu’s genesis date was April 18th, 2021. Shih Tzu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Shih Tzu’s official Twitter account is @ShihTzuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shih Tzu is www.shih-tzu.org.

Shih Tzu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shih-Tzu Coin was created with the sole purpose of serving the world. Unlike the Meme coin, it seeks to go beyond being just a Meme trend and create an impact on the life and care of “the man's best friend” using the blockchain ecosystem. Shih-Tzu came to life with a revolutionary vision to flip the crypto-sphere with the indispensable goal of bringing not just an actual value of being the first Meme coin but curating Meme + NFT projects interchangeably. It is a Meme dog coin, but in the “wallet of holders,” a different narrative is planted. $SHIH shares one of the most exciting action plans: the NFT collaboration of animal lovers and artists utilizing a swap product.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shih Tzu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shih Tzu using one of the exchanges listed above.

