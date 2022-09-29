Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Trading Down 1.5%

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.11. Approximately 47 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 203,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 76.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 474.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.