Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Trading Down 1.5%

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.11. Approximately 47 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 203,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
