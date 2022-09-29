Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Expands By 983.3%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 983.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.0% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 350,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50,792 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Performance

Shares of BCOW stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.17 and a beta of 0.50. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin ( NASDAQ:BCOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 4.07%.

(Get Rating)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.