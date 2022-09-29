Short Interest in Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Expands By 55.7%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the August 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 179.0 days.

Shares of Aalberts stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. Aalberts has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55.

AALBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Aalberts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Aalberts from €80.00 ($81.63) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aalberts from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. The company operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

