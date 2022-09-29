Short Interest in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Rises By 771.9%

ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 771.9% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

ABGI stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ABG Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

