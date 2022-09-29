Short Interest in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Decreases By 62.7%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the August 31st total of 57,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 466,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of AEY stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

